German police close shopping centre in Essen due to concrete threat of terror attack

  • March 11, 2017 18:32 IST
    By Reuters
Police in Essen, Germany, have closed a shopping centre as a precaution due to concrete indications of a possible terror attack. Special forces were deployed to the shopping centre.The terror threat in Germany is still high, intelligence officials warned. On 19 December 2016 12 people were killed in a terror attack in Berlin.
