German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term in office on 24 September. Polling data from public broadcaster ARD / infratest-dimap said Merkel and amp;#39;s centre right CDU / CSU alliance won 32.5% of the vote, ahead of the centre-left Social Democratic Party on 20% and the AfD.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel re-elected for fourth term in office
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term in office on 24 September. Polling data from public broadcaster ARD / infratest-dimap said Merkel and amp;#39;s centre right CDU / CSU alliance won 32.5% of the vote, ahead of the centre-left Social Democratic Party on 20% and the AfD.
- September 25, 2017 13:40 IST
-