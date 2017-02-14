Dutch UFC fighter Germaine de Randamie created history at UFC 208 after she won the inaugural UFC women's featherweight championship by beating Holly Holm via unanimous decision.

However, there were two controversial incidents during their fight as de Randamie hit Holm's twice on two separate occasions after the round was over and the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship believes that they were deliberate and decisive.

"She hit hard shots after the bell, those are the hardest shots I felt the whole entire fight. It was after the bell. I heard the bell, I stopped and she threw it. It wasn't like the last punch of a combination when the bell rang. It was intentional."

"A lot of times, the first one they give a warning, that's kind of normal. I wouldn't expect them to take a point after the first one, even though it was intentional. The second time, at that point you think at that point, they'd do something. "I mean, some of her best shots of the whole night were after the bell."

"I don't know how the judges saw that. If they see that as points for her then what can you do?" Holm was quoted as saying.

This was Holly Holm's third straight loss in the UFC and Germaine de Randamie had little time to celebrate her win as she was forced to answer questions regarding her actions in the octagon. Despite stating that it was not intentional at all, she said she is ready to offer Holm's a rematch to make sure the winner of this title is made crystal clear.

"Woke up yesterday to a lot of support and a lot of controversy. I should be on the highest of highs right now but after my long flight home to Holland, I couldn't stop thinking about the events that took place last night and some of the critics trying to take away what should be one of the greatest moments of my career."

"I want to say that it was a heated battle with lots of emotion but I am not a dirty fighter. I have always trained to fight to the end or until the referee steps in. Never did I punch around or over the referee to deliver a cheap shot on Holly."

"I have nothing but respect for Holly and the UFC and because of that I want to say right now that I think I owe it to Holly and the fans to do this fight again to make sure that the winner of this historic belt is crystal clear," de Randamie wrote. Holly, let's do this again" de Randamie was quoted as saying.

UFC are yet to release a statement regarding the highly controversial incident and no date has been set for the rematch, but it is expected that the two fighters will get into the octagon soon again.

However, any possibility of a rematch will have to wait for a while as Germaine de Randamie revealed after her win against Holly Holm that she has torn ligaments in her hands and will need surgery.