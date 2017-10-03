A Spanish national football open training session finished early after Gerard Pique was taunted by fans. Pique walked off with his team mates after 25 minutes due to the crowd booing and shouting at him. The Barcelona centre back took part in the controversial Catalonia independence referendum which the government deems illegal.
Gerard Pique booed off pitch while training with Spain
- October 3, 2017 19:12 IST
