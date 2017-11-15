Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and possible future wife Georgina Rodriguez has shared the photo of their newborn daughter Alana Martina. The little one was born on Sunday November 12.

The beautiful photo posted by Georgina, 22, on Instagram, made the internet users saying "awww".

She is sitting on a sofa with Alana resting on her legs. The garlands surrounding them, make the photo just about a perfect one to treasure for a lifetime. Too bad, Cristiano wasn't there.

"Alana Martina was born on 12-11-17," Georgina captioned the photo. "Being a mother and raising the little one all this time in the house has made me experience supreme happiness, and now with the arrival of Alana Martina, we are all in full happiness.

"I want to thank the healthcare staff for the impeccable care they have given us before, during and after the delivery. Also to our relatives, friends and acquaintances by the calls, messages and their visits that they have had with us after the follow-up of pregnancy and childbirth.

Cristiano names his daughter Alana Martina. pic.twitter.com/eWZYznNoTM — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) October 27, 2017

"I do not change this feeling for anything. I love my parents, I love my family. Thank you all!"

Real Madrid star Cristiano is now the father of as many as four children. He already revealed to the world earlier this year the photo of his twin children Eva and Mateo, who were also born from an unidentified surrogate mother, just like Cristianinho.

Daily Mail: Ronaldo and Georgina went out for dinner just hours before she gave birth to their first child. pic.twitter.com/cJtGycEuTh — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) November 12, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: The love story

Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public about their relationship after some months.

The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland in 2016 as well as in 2017. Her beau bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player award in both editions.

Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.