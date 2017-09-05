Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting her first child together with the Real Madrid superstar, later this year, has been pictured taking time off during a vacation in Ibiza. It seemed to be an all ladies' trip, going by the beautiful photos posted on Instagram.
Georgina accompanied Cristiano's first son Cristianinho (Cristiano Jr), born of an unidentified surrogate mother. Also present at the vacation was Daniela Ospina, the stunning former wife of Colombian football superstar James Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, also a Real Madrid player, joined Bayern Munich on a two season-long loan deal this summer.
The stunning WAGs were also accompanied by their friends and their kids in the vacation at the Balearic Islands, Spain.
Check out these stunning holiday pics:
Cristiano and Georgina: The love story
- Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public about their relationship after some months.
- The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
- Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland earlier this year, and was in attendance, cheering for her beau, as Cristiano bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016, beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.
- Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.
James Rodriguez and Daniela Ospina: The love story that ended too soon
- The couple, very much in love, got married in the December of 2010. While James is one of the best attacking midfielders of the Colombia national team at the moment, Colombian super model Daniela is a volleyball player for Spain's VP Madrid team.
- Daniela is the younger sister of Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.
- James and Daniela's only daughter, named Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, was born on 29 May 2013.
- They divorced on July 27 this year. While certain reports have claimed that Rodriguez was involved in a love triangle with model Helga Lovekaty, hence the divorce, others have claimed that Rodriguez's move to Bayern Munich prompted the couple to take the decision. The long-distance relationship possibly would have never worked out.