Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting her first child together with the Real Madrid superstar, later this year, has been pictured taking time off during a vacation in Ibiza. It seemed to be an all ladies' trip, going by the beautiful photos posted on Instagram.

Georgina accompanied Cristiano's first son Cristianinho (Cristiano Jr), born of an unidentified surrogate mother. Also present at the vacation was Daniela Ospina, the stunning former wife of Colombian football superstar James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, also a Real Madrid player, joined Bayern Munich on a two season-long loan deal this summer.

The stunning WAGs were also accompanied by their friends and their kids in the vacation at the Balearic Islands, Spain.

Cristiano and Georgina: The love story

Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public about their relationship after some months.

The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland earlier this year, and was in attendance, cheering for her beau, as Cristiano bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016, beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.

