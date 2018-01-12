A missing 19-year-old student was found dead in a mall in Georgia and her body was in a decomposed state. Silling A Man's corpse, though found on December 21 in an empty Subway restaurant at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, it was identified by the Gwinnett County Police on January 10, as per a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

According to the investigators, her body had been decomposing in the mall for almost two weeks. The officials revealed that the teenager's body was in advance state of decomposition, according to The Gwinnett Daily Post.

Earlier, a relative of Man reported after her disappearance to the police after she went missing on October 8, but Man she had returned later. However, she went missing again after two days, Fox News quoted the police as saying.

Man was last spotted picking a paycheck at a store in another mall on November 20. The cops revealed that no other missing report was filed after she disappeared for the last time.

The authorities had asked the people to contact the Gwinnett Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta if they found any information about her.

