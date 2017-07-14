Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for the appearance of Lady Stoneheart ever since Catelyn Stark died in Season 3 of the fantasy drama. But with just 13 more episodes to go before the show winds up, it looks like she will forever be restricted to George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, which is the source material for HBO's Game of Thrones.

Right now, the show has diverged from Martin's books so much that even fans of Martin's books who could predict the storylines of various characters are left clueless about the fate of key characters.

Recently, Martin opened up about the absence of Lady Stoneheart in the television adaptation of his book, revealing that the omission of Catelyn Stark's reincarnation as Lady Stoneheart was one of the things Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss didn't want to include in the show.

"At some points, when David and Dan and I had discussions about what way we should go in, I would always favor sticking with the books, while they would favor making changes," the author told Time. "I think one of the biggest ones would probably be when they made the decision not to bring Catelyn Stark back as Lady Stoneheart. That was probably the first major diversion of the show from the books and, you know, I argued against that, and David and Dan made that decision.

"In my version of the story, Catelyn Stark is re-imbued with a kind of life and becomes this vengeful wight who galvanizes a group of people around her and is trying to exact her revenge on the riverlands. David and Dan made a decision not to go in that direction in their story, pursuing other threads. But both of them are equally valid, I think, because Catelyn Stark is a fictional character and she doesn't exist."

Game of Thrones is set to return to HBO this Sunday, July 16 with Season 7.