Former chancellor George Osborne has announced he is to stand down as an MP, ahead of the snap general election on 8 June. The MP for Tatton announced in March that he would become the editor of the Evening Standard, and that he was thrilled to be taking charge of a great newspaper.
George Osborne quits as an MP
- April 19, 2017 20:19 IST
