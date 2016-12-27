New details about the British singer George Michael's death have emerged online. According to reports, his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was the one who first found out that the singer was dead.

Christmas 2016 becomes George Michael's Last Christmas; what's the message?

In a heart touching tweet, Michael's boyfriend Fawaz said that he will never forget the Christmas when he found the singer dead in his apartment. "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx," he tweeted.

Talking to the Sun, Fawaz also revealed that they were looking forward to spending some time together on Christmas. They had planned the entire day together, but things changed when he went home to meet the singer.

"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I," he said.

"Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Michael, who shot to fame when he formed the band Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley, died on Sunday at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire. He was found dead in "bed, lying peacefully." According to reports, the Last Christmas singer died of heart failure.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist said in a statement.