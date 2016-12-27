On literally his 'Last Christmas', George Michael fans woke up to the news that their favourite singer passed away on the occasion of the year-end festival. Confirming the news, his publicist revealed that the singer died in his sleep peacefully. It is now revealed that the singer died alone suffering while battling a secret heroin addiction.

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz in a heart-wrenching tweet recalls moment he found the singer 'dead in bed'

Hours after the Careless Whisper singer's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz shared on Twitter about finding his partner's lifeless body on the bed, the celebrity hairdresser also revealed Michael's state of affairs before his death.

In the recent few years, the handsome looking singer's image turned into a bloated, almost unrecognisable due to the hedonistic lifestyle the singer led. The singer was said to have been battling a rising heroin addiction. A source told the Telegraph that Michael had earlier been treated for a drug overdose at a hospital. "He's been rushed to A&E on several occasions. He used heroin. I think it's amazing he's lasted as long as he has," the source shared.

The singer had been caught with different kinds of drugs on several occasions. The singer has admitted in the past to have smoked 25 joints a day in his struggle with addiction. In 2008, he was caught smoking crack cocaine in a public toilet. Back in 2014, Michael had pledged that he was done with drugs releasing a statement, "I've completely stopped. I have decided to change my life and I haven't touched it for well over a year and a half now."

While his manager Michael Lipman confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest, the angle of his death by overdose cannot be ruled out. According to medical experts, cardiac arrest is common among heroin users. So, did he suffer the heart attack due to drugs? Was Michael back on drugs? These questions may be answered in time, but whatever concluson they throw up, the fact remains that the world has lost one of its greatest talents.