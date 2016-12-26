Tributes from the celebrities around the world poured in on social media for British singer George Michael, who passed away on Sunday at his home in England. The singer, who shot to fame with Wham!, died peacefully at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire.

Michael's publicist in a statement said that the singer passed away peacefully over the Christmas period. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," the statement said.

Soon after the announcement was made, celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise. His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley was among the first to pay tribute on social media. Referring to him as "Yog," Ridgeley tweeted that he is heartbroken at the loss.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx," he tweeted.

Here is what others celebrities tweeted:

James Corden: I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

Ricky Gervais: Unbelievable. RIP George Michael.

Ellen DeGeneres: I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.

Gary Lineker: No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off. #RIPGeorge

Nile Gregory Rodgers: #RIPGeorgeMichael. You were an absolute genius. My sincerest condolences go out to your family, David, Michael and your whole team

Elton John: I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP

Stephen Merchant: RIP George Michael. So good-humoured and self-deprecating when he joined us in Extras. 2016 just won't give us a break

Robbie Williams: Oh God no ...I love you George ...Rest In Peace x

Ryan Reynolds: George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham

Bryan Adams: RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael

Simon Cowell: Rest in peace George. You were always one of the greatest.

Dwayne Johnson: So sorry to hear about George Michael's passing. Brilliant icon. "Kissing a Fool" one of my all time favs. Strength & light to his family.