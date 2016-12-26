The irony of life! That's the only message coming out of it. The unpredictability that life is. Last Christmas released exactly 30 years back in 1986 when he was still a part of the Wham! along with his close friend Andrew Ridgeley. George died on Christmas 2016 at his home at Goring, Oxfordshire, in England.

The track, which should find a mandatory place in the Christmas playlist alongside the likes of Joy to the World and We wish you a Merry Christmas, has been covered by internationally famed musicians over the decades and it continues to be one of the greatest English pop songs.

However, it is all but so poignant at the moment, really.

The video of the song shows George still having a feeling for his ex-girlfriend, who in the video, has chosen Andrew to be her partner. The girl in the video is model Kathy Hill. "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears,

I'll give it to someone special," goes the iconic lines in the song, which George performs for her ex-flame.

The song reached the No 2 position in the UK Singles Chart, the Irish Singles Chart and the Swedish Singles Chart. It has been covered by Ashley Tisdale, Coldplay, Ariana Grande and even Crazy Frog.

Here is the complete lyrics of Last Christmas

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away.

This year

To save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special.

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance

But you still catch my eye.

Tell me, baby,

Do you recognize me?

Well,

It's been a year,

It doesn't surprise me

(Merry Christmas)

I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying, "I love you,"

I meant it

Now I know what a fool I've been.

But if you kissed me now

I know you'd fool me again.

[Chorus 2x]

Oh, oh, baby.

A crowded room,

Friends with tired eyes.

I'm hiding from you

And your soul of ice.

My god I thought you were someone to rely on.

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on.

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart.

A man under cover but you tore me apart, ooh-hoo.

Now I've found a real love, you'll never fool me again.

[Chorus 2x]

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you my heart)

A man under cover but you tore him apart

Maybe next year I'll give it to someone

I'll give it to someone special.

The original one