Fans of late pop singer George Michael were shocked after the Twitter account of former's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was recently flooded with a series of posts proclaiming that Michael had attempted suicide "many times" in the past. One tweet even said that the "only thing George wanted is to DIE".

But the tweets were later deleted and the account was closed. Fawaz claimed that his social media account was hacked and that he had never posted any of those tweets.

According to a Mirror Online report, Fawaz said: "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed.

"It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30 am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things," he added.

Here are the series of tweets that read: "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George (sic) but i was in a relationship with George Michael till i found him dead in bed.

"The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.

"We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53am PST

Michael, 53, was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day last year. On the night of December 31, a tweet posted on Fawaz's Twitter account, said: "I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart. X"

Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist, was romantically involved with the singer in recent years. Although Fawaz's Twitter account is not verified but it is believed to be the original account as the late singer used to follow him from his verified Twitter account. Fawaz's instagram account still remains active.