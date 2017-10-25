Former President George H W Bush has apologized to actress Heather Lind who accused the president of sexual assault. Lind described in a Instagram posted that has now been deleted how he touched her from behind. A spokesperson for the former President described the episode as his attempt at humor
George H W Bush apologizes in response to sexual assault claim
Former President George H W Bush has apologized to actress Heather Lind who accused the president of sexual assault. Lind described in a Instagram posted that has now been deleted how he touched her from behind. A spokesperson for the former President described the episode as his attempt at humor
- October 25, 2017 22:51 IST
-