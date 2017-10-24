I think we have to get to the point where women feel safe to talk about this, where they feel believed and the men that do this dont feel safe. That seems to be the secret to this, George Clooney said about abuse in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
George Clooney on Hollywood abuse: Women need to feel safe to talk about it
- October 24, 2017 09:02 IST
