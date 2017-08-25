RATING: 3.5

MOVIE: A Gentleman

CAST: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Darshan Kumar

DIRECTOR: Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru

GENRE: Romantic-action drama

After Ek Villain, fans were eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra and his amazing performance on-screen. But Brothers and Baar Baar Dekho turned out to be huge disappointments. Now, the hunk is back with his charm and brilliant acting in A Gentleman. The romantic-action drama, directed by Krishna and DK, also features Jacqueline Fernandez.

PLOT

A Gentleman is a story of two characters – Rishi and Gaurav. Sidharth plays both the characters – one is risky and the other is susheel. People who think Sidharth can only pull off romantic roles, watch this movie to clear your doubts.

Krishna and DK have smartly connected the lead characters' life stories, which will keep you glued to your seats. The story is about how risky Rishi leaves his action-filled past life in India behind to live a normal gentleman life in Miami.

The susheel guy – Gaurav – is happy with his job with a house, car, a loyal friend and his dream girl Kavya (Jacqueline). While he makes an effort to propose marriage to Kavya, his dream girl is not interested to be with some sunder, susheel guy – she wants someone fun and risky.

And then enters the bad guys of this flick, Darshan Kumar and Suniel Shetty, who will help you understand the connection between Rishi and Gaurav.

PERFORMANCES

All the actors have done brilliant jobs in the movie. However, the award goes to Sidharth Malhotra for being the backbone of A Gentleman. He is amazing with his performance in action scenes, romantic scenes and in fact, in a few comedy elements.

Jacqueline looks extremely hot, while Darshan and Suniel have done a wonderful job in their negative roles. One person who deserves a special mention is Hussain Dalal, who plays Gaurav's colleague-cum-friend named Dixit, but people in Miami pronounce it as – D**k Sh*t. He is the funniest character in A Gentleman and wait for the end credits of the movie to see his transformation.

POSITIVES

Sidharth Malhotra's screen presence is drool-worthy. In fact, his charm has overshadowed Jacqueline' sexy looks. Raj and DK have brought an amazing star cast for this movie. This film might change Sidharth's career graph. A Gentleman's songs are also quite catchy, especially Chandralekha and Bandook Meri Laila.

NEGATIVES

While Raj and DK managed to do a good job with the star cast, they didn't seem to have spent much time in the script. The storyline is predictable and not that unusual.

VERDICT

Sidharth Malhotra is back with his charm with this Bollywood flick. He and Jacqueline look extremely hot together. Sidharth's fans will want to watch the movie more than once and who are not very fond of the actor should give it a try. A Gentleman is worth your time and money. After two flops, Sidharth has managed to make his mentor Karan Johar proud.