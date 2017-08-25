A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, opened on Friday, received mixed reviews and ratings from audience across the globe.

A Gentleman has Sidharth playing dual characters, Gaurav and Rishi. While Gaurav is the sundar susheel guy, Rishi is the badass. The movie is loaded with some dare devil action stunts by Sidharth and some steamy scenes.

Jacqueline's sensuous dance moves as well as the songs Disco Disco and Chandralekha, created a lot of hype around the film. The trailer of A Gentleman promises to take the audience for a roller coaster ride and has a lot of expectation riding on Sidharth after a string of flops including Baar Baar Dekho and Brothers.

The film has been shot in exotic locations like Miami and Thailand besides Mumbai and Goa. The action-comedy produced by Fox Star Studios and helmed by directors Raj and DK, is clashing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz at the box office.

Check out some viewers' verdict on A Gentlman shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Sidharth and Jacqueline's movie review by the audience:

Osamaasghar: "Watched #AGentleman , i hope this one works , amazing movie and great acting by everyone, no dull moments, @S1dharthM Good Selection!!"

SOHAIL KHAN: #AGentleman review!!

Superb performance by @S1dharthM. He is the main USP of the movie!! @Asli_Jacqueline is too hot to handle. ⭐⭐⭐ (1/3)

Goku‏: Saw #AGentleman Movie Today In Dubai Full on paisa vasool movie with Awesome action scene great job done by @S1dharthM and @SunielVShetty

Aimon: #AGentleman one word review "OUTSTANDING" ! Awesome action + fully Entertaining. Movie NOT to be missed! @S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline both !

