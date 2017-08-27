Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's latest release A Gentleman received mixed response from the critics, but the audience found it entertaining. Sadly, the movie is the latest victim of piracy, after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz leaked online days before its release.

Raj and DK's A Gentleman full HD movie leaked and free download links of the same is circulating on social media. It has become a common practice in the industry that a day after the movie's release, the film becomes available on many websites.

Many illegal websites are offering free online streaming and the print quality is mostly poor. However, now-a-days the shameful act has advanced as HD versions are available for downloading.

A Gentleman is a romantic-action drama, in which Sidharth plays two characters – one is 'sundar susheel' Gaurav and other is 'risky' Rishi. His love interest is Jacqueline Fernandez, while the antagonists of the movie are Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar.

After Brothers and Baar Baar Dekho debacle, Sidharth has made a comeback onscreen. He not only looked handsome, but his performance was also impressive.

Sidharth's fans will want to watch the movie more than once and who are not very fond of the actor should give it a try. A Gentleman is worth your time and money. After two flops, Sidharth has managed to make his mentor Karan Johar proud.

From action sequences to romantic-intimate scenes, the hunk gave his best. Jackie and Sid's chemistry was mind-blowing and their intimate scenes show the perfect heat between the two on the silver screen.

It is being said that the closeness between the lead actors in the movie was evident off the screen as well. And this is the reason why Alia Bhatt broke up with her alleged boyfriend Sidharth.