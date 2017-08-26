A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez opened to a poor response at the domestic box office on its first day.

Released in around 2900 screens in India, the movie merely witnessed 10-15 percent occupancy in the morning shows. In fact, its business didn't escalate towards the evening shows as well, despite the decent word of mouth publicity.

A Gentleman review roundup: This is what Bollywood critics and celebs say about Sidharth-Jacqueline starrer

A Gentleman has collected Rs 4.04 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. "#AGentleman Fri ₹ 4.04 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, A Gentleman has become Sidharth's lowest opening day grosser. His last outing, Baar Baar Dekho, which bombed at the box office, did a business of Rs 6.81 crore on its first day. It in fact, failed to cross Sidharth's Hasee Toh Phasee that had registered Rs 4.65 crore on day 1.

The low box office number can be attributed to the ongoing violence in Haryana and Punjab post Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction under rape charges. Besides this, people in Maharashtra and some parts of the country were engrossed in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.

To add to these, the film also clashed with Nawazuddin starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Anya Singh's Qaidi Band at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's Toilet-Ek Prem Katha that is going strong at the box office despite having released a fortnight ago, is also another reason for the lukewarm response of Sidharth starrer.