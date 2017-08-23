Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman is set to release on Friday, August 25. The Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru directorial is expected to get a decent opening.

Sidharth's previous movie Baar Baar Dekho had an opening of Rs 6.81 crore, but the flick tanked at the box office due to negative reviews. Sid is trying his best to promote A Gentleman at all platforms.

Looking at the current market situation, A Gentleman is predicted to rake in Rs 5 crore on the first day.

The movie has already created a huge hype over intimate scenes and Jacqueline's sexy pole dance.

Sidharth is playing a double role in the movie as Gaurav and Rishi. Gaurav is the sundar susheel kind of guy, while Rishi is adventurous. The hunk will be in a never-seen-before action avatar and his moves will surely blow your mind.

While Jacqueline plays his love interest, the antagonist is Suniel Shetty. The senior actor has transformed to a handsome hunk for this role.

Jacqueline is seen in a very bold and action mode. Jackie and Sid seem to be complementing each other in the movie and their intense chemistry is set to raise the temperature. Hopefully, the romantic-action drama works in actors' favour.

The duo badly needs a hit. Especially, Sidharth's movies are struggling at the box office. Apart from Kapoor and Sons, none of his movies did well post Ek Villain. Will A Gentleman change his career graph? Share your views in the comment section.