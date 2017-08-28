Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez looked perfect together in their latest release, A Gentleman. Unfortunately, their perfection couldn't bring big numbers for the movie, but the opening weekend box office collection is quite decent.

The movie has finally crossed the Rs 10 crore mark. Despite a long weekend, A Gentleman struggled to surpass the mark, but now it has achieved it.

The opening day collection of Raj and DK-directorial was Rs 4.04 crore and was expected to see growth on Saturday. But the Day 2 collection was not that impressive either. A Gentleman's day 2 box office collection was Rs 4.36 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra's career graph seems to be jinxed as none of his movies after Ek Villain made big numbers at the box office. In fact, A Gentleman received a mixed response and critics blamed the storyline.

The negative word of mouth may be the reason why people are not interested to go and watch it in theatres. Apart from this, A Gentleman clashed with a number of Hindi and South movies.

Also, the download links of A Gentleman has been leaked online and is shared on social media. The piracy is the biggest reason why such movies fail to earn big at the box office.

The movie didn't get thumbs up from everyone, but Sid's performance has been applauded. Firstly, he looked breathtaking in the movie and secondly, his and Jacqueline's chemistry is mind-blowing.

The business of A Gentleman will see a drop from Monday and it is difficult for the film to witness growth in the upcoming weekend. Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho is set to hit the screens this weekend. Also, people are still preferring Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha over other movies.