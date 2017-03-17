The proposed boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor looks set to happen this year after months and months of trash talking between the two fighters. Reports this week suggested that the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has already been booked and UFC President Dana White has also said that he will not come in the way should the two fighters reach an agreement to fight.

While this fight is expected to be the highest grossing pay per view fight in a combat sport, IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin said in a recent interview that this fight is all about the money, calling it a "business fight" and not a "true fight." Golovkin is set to take on Daniel Jacobs this Saturday and said that if boxing fans want to watch a true fight they should come and see him box this Saturday.

"I have problem. No kids. No animals. No women. Only boxing, because I'm a boxer. True boxer. I'm not a showman. I respect my sport. I'm a very serious guy. Seriously, you want to watch true fight? Please, you are welcome Saturday night. Not sideshow. Not funny show. Old school" Golovkin told TMZ.

"It's a very different sport for us. For me and for Floyd. It's like business fight and true fight, boxing fight, a true situation. Everybody wants to watch their fight, Floyd and Conor, because it's a show like a new movie. From my side, it's a different situation. Everybody wants to watch a true fight, a true boxing fight; a different situation. I know everybody watch this."

While the undefeated Golovkin thinks that the fight between McGregor and Mayweather is a "business fight" and a will be miss match on paper, UFC star Gunnar Nelson feels that McGregor can cause a huge upset when he steps inside the ring with Mayweather. Nelson trains alongside McGregor at Straight Blast Gym and feels that McGregor has the height, reach and youth advantage and the awkward southpaw stance to knock out Mayweather.

"Obviously Conor is stepping into his world and Floyd has been top of the boxing game for years. Conor is a very good boxer, very tricky and he is bigger and has more reach. Conor is also a southpaw, which Mayweather has had his most difficult fights with. If Conor catches him, which is likely, I think he can finish the fight," Nelson said.

"I can see that Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all time and people could think for Conor it doesn't make sense. But I am excited to see it and I think and hope he will surprise a lot of people. Just imagine if he knocks him out."