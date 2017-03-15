Tennis starlet Eugenie Bouchard has taken to Instagram this time to tease her followers in a pretty unusual way! The Canadian is asking her fans to hashtag 'wife' her, but what does that even mean?

Genie, 23, recently suffered a first round exit from the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells against Germany's Annika Beck in a three-setter. She was earlier beaten in the third round of the Australian Open in January by Coco Vandeweghe.

Although her on-court action has not been impressive at all, Genie made sure to stay in the news by her off-court antics. First, she went topless for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition and then, she went on a blind date with a lucky Twitter user John Goehrke.

She has now left her fans curious with the creepy yet interesting short video on Instagram.

Hashtag wife me A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

"Hashtag wife me," is all Genie says as she cleans a table at her home. In a fraction of a few moments, a plethora of comments from the Instagram users saying "#MarryMe" and "#WifeMe" were posted on the video.

But we are still unsure of what it really meant? Is she hinting at another blind date? The tennis star had mentioned that she could try out going on dates with random people on social media at least once annually.

What more could it signify? Let's all wait and wait for her next Instagram post.