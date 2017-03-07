Geneva Motor Show 2017, Volkswagen, VW Sedric, Sedric driverless car
VW SedricVolkswagen media

As the action begins at the Geneva Motor Show, we bring to you all the updates from the floor. The Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday, March 7, kick-started with the unveiling of Volkswagen Group's first self-driving Car -- the Sedric.

Sedric was conceived, developed and built at the Volkswagen Group Future Center in Potsdam in collaboration with Volkswagen Group Research in Wolfsburg. Sedric demonstrates how a new integrated mobility system could function in the future.

The Sedric is not really a car but almost gives the impression of a driverless pod and is the prevue of the Level 5 automated driving (requires no human inputs and can make its own decisions). For now, Sedric is just a concept and there is no information on when we can see this in metal.

"To avoid any misunderstanding: the Volkswagen Group will not be building its own cars in the future, either. That is something our brands excel in. But our concept car stands for a new self-image and a new form of collaboration and know-how transfer in the Group", Matthias Müller, CEO of the Volkswagen Group said.

Sedric, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is an all-electric and fully autonomous transport that only takes a single touch of the OneButton to drive up and collect its passenger. Sedric independently performs all driving tasks; it is smart and has no steering wheel, pedals or cockpit.

"We are convinced that fully-automated vehicles will make life in our cities better, more eco-friendly and above all safer. Sedric gives the first concrete foretaste of that today. Sedric is a trailblazer and idea platform for autonomous driving. Many elements and functions of this concept car will reappear in vehicles from our brands in the coming years," Müller added.

