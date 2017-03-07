Hold your breath. Tata Motors is all set to break the cover of its all-new sports car under the umbrella of its new sub-brand – TAMO -- at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show, which opened its gate on March 7.

TAMO and the new sports car

TAMO is the sub-brand of the home-grown vehicle maker Tata. It is a separated vertical, which will operate on a low volume, low investment model, for now, to provide fast-tracked proves of technologies and concepts. According to Tata, TAMO will act as the centre of innovation towards new technologies, business models and partnerships.

Tata Motors' first product under the TAMO brand will be showcased at the Geneva International Motor Show. It is rumoured to be a two-seater and mid-engined sports car internally called Futuro. The new sports car has been developed by the team in Pune and UK and is expected to go on sale in mid-2018. Tata TAMO Futuro is expected to catch the fancy of the speed lovers in India and in the international markets. And the surprising bit is likely to be its price tag. For now, the expectations hover around a sticker price tag of Rs 25 lakh.

We will get you all the updates from the floor of Geneva as Tata takes the wraps off the TAMO sports car. Meanwhile, take a cursory glance at the teaser released by Tata TAMO.