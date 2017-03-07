In all probability, Vanda Dendrobium could be Singapore's first supercar. And if you are still wondering why we are calling on here, there are reasons aplenty. Well, Vanda Electrics, a firm based in Singapore, may have showcased the super hypercar at the ongoing 87th Edition of the Geneva Motor Show, but there is more to the story. Indeed the name may be new to some, but for those who have been following on its trails, Vanda Dendrobium also made a brief appearance at the Williams Advanced Engineering headquarters in Grove, Oxforshire before its debut at the global platform in Geneva.

We have still not ascertained whether Dendrobium will actually be pushed into production. But what we can say is that numbers linked with it are surprising. It is claimed that it can rev from 0-62mph in 2.6sec and attain a top speed of 200mph. Well, that is for sure mind-boggling. The project will feature the latest lithium-ion battery and electric powertrain technology calling on Vanda Electrics' own expertise and, of course, that of technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering.

"We are looking forward to seeing the world's reaction to Dendrobium," said Larissa Tan, Vanda Electrics CEO. "This electric hypercar may just be a concept for now, but we have every intention of putting it into production. It sits at the top of our range and the production version will be a fitting showcase for the best in design and e-technology."

The Dendrobium features an automatic synchronised roof and doors, resembling a fully-opened dendrobium flower. Dendrobium is a genus of orchids native to Singapore. The interior is designed with contrasting black carbon fibre and the bright red body-hugging sports seats feature stitching and motifs inspired by muscle fibres. Other features of Dendrobium are the aerodynamic floor, rear double diffuser and front splitter.