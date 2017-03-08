British sports car maker McLaren Automotive has revealed the second-generation Super Series model, the McLaren 720S, at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. The McLaren 720S is lighter, faster and aerodynamically more superior than the outgoing 650S, according to the Woking based company.

Also read: McLaren denies Apple's acquisition plan rumours

The new supercar gets its name from the 720PS horsepower from the 4.0-litre engine and it is the first model in the second-generation McLaren Super Series. The two-seat mid-engine sports car is based on an all carbon-fiber tub and features the aerodynamic principles in terms of design. The car has a clean, yet a bold new face and the dramatic 'fighter jet' glass roof adds visual appeal. The highlight on the new Super Series model is the absence of radiator intakes on the side of the car. Instead, this function is carried out by dihedral doors, which channel air to the high-temperature radiators that cool the mid-mounted engine. At the rear, the integrated wing is now full-width and more active than before.

On the inside, the 720S gets fine leather and machined aluminium inserts all over. The McLaren Driver Interface comprises a folding driver display and central infotainment screen is the highlight in the new dashboard.

The M840T twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 mill in the McLaren 720S develops 710bhp at 7,500rpm and 770Nm of torque at 5,500rpm mated to seven-speed SSG transmission. The mill has 41 percent new part content compared to the 3.8-litre engine that continues to feature in the McLaren Sports Series. The 720S requires only 2.9 seconds to reach 100kmph and it has a top whack of 341kmph. The 720S will come to a halt from 200kmph in just 4.6 seconds covering just 117 meters.

McLaren 720S also boasts of Proactive Chassis Control, new suspension and power-assisted, electro-hydraulic steering. The combination will deliver better grip, balance and performance in the 720S according to McLaren.