It took Lamborghini Huracan Performante only 6.52 minutes to lap the famous 20.81 km Nurburgring Nordschleife race track in Germany. The Italian car maker, after a series of teaser campaign, unveiled the track-focused version of the Huracan at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday. The Huracan Performante set a new production car lap record at the Green Hell on October 5, 2016, the company claimed.

The hardcore, track-honed edition of the Lamborghini Huracan is powered by the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10. However, the mill now belts out 631bhp, 29bhp more than the coupe version. This makes V10 on the Huracan Performante as Lamborghini's most powerful V10 ever. The torque has gone up to 600Nm from 560Nm in the new Huracan version. Lamborghini said more than 70 per cent of torque will be released at 1,000rpm.

The updated engine now uses titanium valves, a revised intake, and lighter exhaust while the seven-speed dual clutch transmission remains untouched and sends power to the rear wheels. The Huracan Performante needs only 2.9 seconds to reach 100kmph which is 0.3 seconds less rthan the 3.2 second of Huracan coupe. The company also claims a top speed of over 325kmph.

Based on a hybrid aluminium and carbon fiber frame, the chassis of the Huracan Performante is 10 per cent stiffer than the regular Huracan. In order to shed some weight, the sport car's hood over the engine, front and rear spoilers, the rear bumper, and the rear diffuser has been made in carbon-fibre. These additions means, Huracan Performante is 40kg lighter than the coupe version.

The Super Trofeo race car inspired design makes the Huracan Performante aggressive. A high-mounted exhaust and massive diffuser stands out at the rear. The car also benefits from new active aerodynamic tech which Lamborghini calls Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA). When ALA is off, the active flaps inside the front spoiler are closed in conjunction with the rear wing for maximum downforce. When ALA is on, they're opened by an electric motor and direct air flow to reduce drag.