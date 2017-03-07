German luxury car maker Audi has unveiled the Q8 concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. The concept will serve as the base for Audi's upcoming super luxury flagship SUV due in 2018. For the Geneva Motor Show, Audi has unveiled performance-spec version of the Q8 concept christened as Q8 Sport.

The Q8 Sport is believed to be the precursor of the SQ8, the flagship performance SUV expected to hit markets by the end of 2018. Similar to the Q8 concept, the Q8 sport also gets an octagonal singleframe grille with honeycomb insert, flanked by two large air inlets. The wheel arches of the Q8 Sport are 12 millimeters wider than the Q8 concept. The Q8 sport features long roof edge spoiler, an aluminium diffuser and the exhaust system's distinctive oval tailpipes. In an effort to distinguish Q8 sport from other models, black accents have been applied in many places including mirror caps and side sills.

The interior of the Audi Q8 sport features new control on large touch screens. The dash features Audi virtual cockpit and a contact analog head-up display. The display uses augmented reality technology that merges the real and virtual worlds.

The Q8 sport is powered by a 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system and an electric- powered compressor, a first in the world according to Audi. The hybrid mill develops 476hp and 700Nm of torque. The Q8 sport requires only 4.7 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100kmph and reaches a top speed of 275kmph. The concept also has a cruising range of over 1,200 kilometers makes it ideally suited for long-distance driving.