While a majority of women fight against beverage corporation and alcohol consumption of men in Kerala, the legal battle of a few others to get jobs in such outlets might shock you. Following a High Court order, the government is now forced to appoint female employees at the outlets of Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (BEVCO).

Breaking the stereotype, Shiny Rajeev has now joined as the first woman staff at a state-run beverage outlet in Puthenvelikkara near North Paravur.

Shiny, who had passed the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination with 526th rank for the recruitment to BEVCO in 2012, had approached the Kerala HC after women were denied jobs in the department.

The HC recently ordered that restricting the appointment of eligible women in beverages to be a violation of Article 14 (Right to equality) and 15 (Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) of the Indian Constitution.

After a long dispute of five years, on her first day at work at the outlet on Thursday, October 26, customers were surprised to a woman there. But they warmly welcomed Shiny and a few even took selfies with her. The 43-year-old woman, who demands equality at workplaces, now believes that more women will follow her in future.

The department has also decided to appoint more women to the outlets soon.