After the massive success of Dangal, the real-life Geeta Phogat came under criticism from certain quarters who kept saying that her focus from wrestling was slowly fading.

The glamorous Indian athlete has been seen in various fashion events, as a contestant in the Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and was even speculated to be one of the contestants for the current season of Bigg Boss.

Geeta, married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar Saroha, even failed to make it to the Rio Olympics last year and also a reported injury saw he ruled out of the Pro Wrestling League 2017.

A social media star now, Geeta's future roadmap became one of the most talking points among the sports circle.

Well, as the saying goes, luck favours the brave! The 28-year-old wrestler, who made India proud by becoming the first-ever woman to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, back in 2010, struck gold again, this time at the All India Police Championship 2017.

Geeta shared the heartwarming news on her Twitter profile on Monday night.

After Long time back in action of ? Wrestling..I won gold medal?✌?? in All India Police Championship..thank you @jswsports for supported us? pic.twitter.com/Q9MzDTT8SU — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) October 30, 2017

JSW Sports has played a major role in even the rehabilitation of another star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The sports division of the JSW Group also sponsors athletes like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, boxer Vikas Krishan and more.