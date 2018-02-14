Gautham Menon has made the Valentine's Day special for his fans by coming out with Ulaviravu single. It is a melodious soothing romantic track shot with Dhivyadarshini (Divyadarshini) and Tovino Thomas in leads. Actor Suriya released the number on his Twitter account.

Karthik has scored the music and crooned the song for which Madhan Karky has penned the lyrics. It is the second number to be unveiled after Koova by the same team of Ondraga Entertainment, which aims to promote independent music.

Madhan Karky has coined a new word, Ulaviravu, which means date night in English.

The number begins with Dhivyadarshini entering her house while chatting on her cellphone with her sweetheart, played by Tovino Thomas. The next moment is all mush and romantic as relealizes that he isn't far away from her, and how they celebrate their togetherness.

Like in all Gautham Menon's movies, the presentation of his female character has been lauded by the netizens. Dhivyadarshini's bubbly and lovely expressions have been whole-heartedly praised by Twitteratis. Tovino Thomas too is equally impressive.

The song has become an instant hit among netizens as it has garnered over 70,000 views with over 6,000 likes by the time this story went for publishing. The breezy tunes backed by Madhan Karky's beautiful lines are the other highlights of the track.

Here, we bring you selected-few response of people from Twitter:

Sarang Thiagu

ULAVIRAVU. My favouritest @ttovino making his entry into Kollywood and also, @DhivyaDharshini's veri thanamana performance. Watch this guys, you will love it just like how all of us do. #Ulaviravu #OndragaOriginals

Ramesh Bala

Wow! @DhivyaDharshini gets the famous Dir @menongautham 's heroine treatment in this #OndragaOriginals Music video #Ulaviravu (Meaning Date Night).. Way to go DD! With @ttovino - Check out the video..

SujathaNarayanan

New word learnt for the day #Ulaviravu - now how many of you know what it means? Tell me tell me. I found out the meaning from the 'right source' hence asking you all with that "knowledge"... haha! @DhivyaDharshini you're looking simply stunning can't wait to see the full song.

Sridevi Sreedhar

Music video #Ulaviravu on Valentine Day.. The presentation reminds u so much of scenes stitched together from @menongautham romantic classics

@DhivyaDharshini gets to romance the handsome hunk @ttovino

Preethi Srivijayan

My most favourite song! The more you watch, the more you like it with each time.. it's completely got me.. @DhivyaDharshini you are sooper cute and bubbly. @ttovino you make the song so breezy and lovely.. thank you @singer_karthik @menongautham @manojdft for this one! #Ulaviravu

Kaushik LM

Romance King @menongautham is back Classy, breezy #Ulaviravu music video starring @ttovino & @DhivyaDharshini.. Beautiful #DD brims with lovely expressions Composed and sung by @singer_karthik, written by @madhankarky

ShaRmY

Hello DD ka, saw the #Ulaviravu video. So romantic and natural. You look so beautiful, especially in saree. All the best. Lots Of ❤ from MALAYSIA! @DhivyaDharshini

Moni Dhanapal

wowiee!!! @menongautham u always think out of box..and it happens to be an absolute delight to ur fans ..@DhivyaDharshini lukng so lovely..@singer_karthik one mellifluous voice that never goes out of style..!!..#Ulaviravu

Vipin Raj

Juz saw #Ulaviravu video

@DhivyaDharshini ur brilliant

Pls act in movies U have tat magic and talent in U !!

Enough of doing TV shows