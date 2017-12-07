Director Gautham Menon has met with an accident after his car crashed into a tipper lorry. The incident occurred near Chennai's Sholinganallur signal around 4 am on Thursday, December 7.

According to The News Minute, the car has been badly hit and can be barely recognised. The images clearly show that the front portion of the vehicle has been completely damaged.

Luckily, Menon escaped with minor injuries.

The director was on his way to Chennai in his Mercedes Benz. It is reported that Gautham Menon lost control over the wheel while taking a turn and hit the lorry head-on. The onlookers alerted the cops who rushed to the spot.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Gautham Menon was neither under the influence nor he was over speeding. A case has been registered at the Guindy police station.

Tamil Nadu leads the country in the total number of road accidents (71,431 incidents) and registered the second-highest number of deaths (17,218) due to accidents among all the states in India in 2016. Particularly, Chennai witnessed the highest number of accidents in the state.

Coming to Gautham Menon, he is known for movies like Minnale, Kaakha Kaakha, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. He is presently working on Vikram's upcoming movie Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, which was originally planned with Suriya, has Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads.

His other project is Dhanush-starrer Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta. His web series Weekend Machan will be unveiled on Friday, December 8.