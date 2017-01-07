Gautham Menon has finally given a hint about his next movie with Vikram. Well, the filmmaker has apparently decided to revive his long-pending Dhruva Natchathiram with none other than Vikram.

Top Tamil movies of 2017: Bairavaa, Thala 57, Singam 3, and other films you must watch

There have been lots of rumours about Gautham Menon's next being Dhruva Natchathiram. On Friday, January 6, he revealed a photo that has resemblances to the poster of Dhruva Natchathiram, which was supposed to star Suriya in the lead.

Gautham Menon had originally planned Dhruva Natchathiram with Suriya, but the movie was shelved after their fallout. It has to be noted that the film was formally launched with a pooja. Later, the actor had told the media that the director failed to come up with a good script, thereby making him walkout of the Tamil flick.

Meanwhile, the director has done the first look photo shoot of Vikram in Dubai. The makers plan to unveil the posters for Pongal festival next week.

Vikram will be seen in salt-and-pepper look in Dhruva Natchathiram. For some flashback portions, he will sport gray hair, reports IANS.

"For most part of the film, he will be seen in a salt-and-pepper getup. There might be some flashback portions where he will be required to look younger. The film's shoot will commence later this week in Coonoor," the new agency quotes a source from the film's unit as saying.

Dhruva Natchathiram is an action-thriller, which will be majorly shot in the US. On the other hand, the hunt for the female lead is on and Aditi Rao Hydari is being considered for the role. The shooting will commence soon.