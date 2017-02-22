Nandamuri Balakrishna's 100th movie Gautamiputra Satakarni has turned a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office with its total earnings for distributors crossing Rs 50 crore mark in 39 days.

Gautamiputra Satakarni was released in the theatres around the world on January 12 and it has completed 39 days in cinema halls on February 19. After receiving a thunderous opening, the movie has remained rock-steady at the ticket counters. The film is still faring well at the box office and it is expected to complete a successful run of 50 days in several screens.

The makers have reportedly revealed the final official figures of its collection. As per the reports, Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected Rs 78.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 39 days. It has become the highest-grossing film for Balakrishna. Considering its initial pace of collection, the film was expected to surpass Rs 100-crore mark in the global market, but it has failed to do so.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has earned Rs 50.25 crore for its distributors in 39 days. Various distribution houses invested a hefty sum of Rs 46.80 on its global theatrical rights. The movie has been successful in returning the investments with small amount of profits to the distributors of most regions across the world.

Here are the details of distribution rights and earnings of Gautamiputra Satakarni around the world. All the figures are in crore. These are ballpark figures: