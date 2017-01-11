Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni is all set to rock the Tollywood box office upon its release on Thursday, January 12. The historical drama has been given tax exemption by the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has been making headlines ever since the project was announced. Here are five reasons to watch the movie, which will lock horns with megastar Chiranjeevi's action thriller Khaidi No 150.

Balakrishna

The major highlight of Gautamiputra Satakarni is none other than Balakrishna, who enjoys a humungous fan following among the Telugu audience. The big-budget epic drama is the 100th movie of Balayya, son of NT Rama Rao, and expectations are already running high. The movie might turn out to be another blockbuster for the star, who has already delivered many super hit films in his acting career spanning 42 years.

Storyline

The epic historical project is based on the life of 2nd century AD ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni of Satavahana empire, which falls in the present-day Deccan region. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, who was present at the audio launch event of the movie, had said that he attended the function as Balayya is an attempt to throw light on the history of Telugu people.

Behind-the-scenes

Gautamiputra Satakarni is the directorial venture of Krish, who is known for the Bollywood and Telugu movies Gabbar Is Back, Kanche, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Vedam and Gamyam. The upcoming movie marks Balakrishna's maiden association with Krish, who has penned the story and screenplay of the film, which is scripted by Sai Madhav Burra. While Chirantan Bhatt has composed the music, the cinematography has been handled by Gnana Shekar VS. The movie is bankrolled by First Frame Entertainments.

VFX effects

The entire world was stunned with the release of SS Rajamouli's epic drama Baahubali: The Beginning, which has become a huge box office hit. The movie has paved way for many such epic movies, and Gautamiputra Satakarni is following in the footsteps with oodles of visual and graphic effects. The two-minute-20-second trailer of the Balayya movie offered a glimpse at what's in store. The VFX was particiularly impressive.

Star cast

The movie also banks on the strong performances of Shriya Saran and Bollywood dream girl Hema Malini, who will be seen as Vashishtha Devi and Gautami Balashri, respectively.