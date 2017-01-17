Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Krish and other unit members of Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) are set to go on a tour to the United States to express their gratitude to viewers for making the film a big success at the US box office.

Gautamiputra Satakarni got a superb opening and collected $1,258,691 (Rs 8.57 crore) at the US box office during its first weekend. In four days, the movie fetched Rs 4.23 crore for its distributors, RedHeart Movies and 9 PM Entertainments, who spent Rs 4 crore on its US theatrical rights. The film has recovered the investments and earned good profits for the distributors.

The unit members of Gautamiputra Satakarni are thrilled over the superb business it has done at the US box office during its first weekend. They want to thank film-goers for this success in the country. They plan to visit some theatres in the US to thank members of the audience.

Vamsi Shekar, the publicist for Gautamiputra Satakarni, confirmed the news about their US tour on his Twitter handle on Monday. The PRO tweeted: "Balayya Babu #GautamiPutraSatakarni US thanks giving tour confirmed. Will update remaining details very soon."

The officials at Red Heart Movies tweeted: "It's Official Balakrishna Garu & GPSK Team coming to US to thank fans for making it Grand Success. #GautamiPutraSatakarni #GPSK #NBK100." The owners of 9 PM Entertainments tweeted: "We Welcome all #TeluguPeople to come to #GautamiPutraSatakarni #USA Celebrations.@DirKrish @manabalayya @shriya1109 @vamsishekarPRO."

A poster has also been released by 9 PM Entertainments, detailing the schedule of the US tour of the Gautamiputra Satakarni team. As per the poster, Balakrishna, Krish and others will visit theatres in Bay Area, Dallas and Detroit on January 19, 20 and 21, respectively. They will also visit New Jersey and Philadelphia on January 22.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is an epic historical action film, which has been written and directed by Krish and produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and Jagarlamudi Saibabu under the banner First Frame Entertainment. Nandamuri Balakrishna has played the title role, while Shriya Saran and Hema Malini appear in other crucial roles in the film, which features Chirantan Bhatt's music.