Director Krish has said that megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, NTR, Nagarjuna and many other big wigs of the industry congratulated him for the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-talked about 100th movie has received both critical and commercial success. Gautamiputra Satakarni collected over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has become the biggest opener and highest grossing film for Balayya. The movie has been getting massive response at the ticket counters around the world even on the weekdays.

Krish is all thrilled over the superb response for Gautamiputra Satakarni and he could not stop thanking audience for this success. "It's been fabulous. We have always wanted to release the movie for Sankranthi and succeeded in reaching the expectations of all sections of audience. I wholeheartedly thank them for making the film a huge hit," the director said, in an interview to 123 Telugu.

When quizzed about Tollywood's response, Krish said that he has got positive response from the film fraternity. "My phone has been ringing continuously since its release and several star directors, heroes and producers have been calling me and appreciating the movie. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna and many others have telephoned me and congratulated me on the film's success," he said.

While Krish has been flooded with applause from people from different walks of life, the appreciation of Balakrishna and his wife are the best compliments for the director. "I watched the movie's benefit show with Balakrishna sir. Soon after the screening, Balayya sir shook my hands tightly and said we have made a good film. That's when I got total confidence about the movie's success," he said.

During the making of Gautamiputra Satakarni, Krish took a small break from its shooting for his marriage with Ramya. "I immediately watched the morning show with my wife. She appreciated the movie saying that even though I didn't spend much time with her after our marriage, I made a wonderful movie. That's the best compliment I have received," the director added.