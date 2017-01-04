The makers of Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPS), which is set for a grand release on January 12, are reportedly seeking tax exemptions for this much-hyped epic movie.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is a landmark film in the career of Nandamuri Balakrishna as it is his 100th movie. The actor has been serious about the subject, production and promotion, which has helped generate a lot of curiosity for the movie. The hype had also created a lot of demand for its theatrical rights.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has reportedly been made with a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore and the makers sealed the deals for its pre-release business two months before release. The film is said to have fetched good profits for the makers, who are yet to reveal the details of its earnings.

If we are to go by the reports, Gautamiputra Satakarni has fetched Rs 39.5 crore from its theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T), Rs 9.15 crore for its satellite rights and Rs 14 crore for other rights. The film is estimated to have earned a total of Rs 63 crore in its pre-release business. The movie is said to have earned a decent profit share of Rs 18 crore for its producers.

The buzz is that the producers of Gautamiputra Satakarni have told the AP/T distributors that they would get tax exemptions for the film as it is a historical movie based on the life of a ruler of the Satavahana Empire in the 2nd century CE. However, the distributors are yet to get any confirmation.

Andhra Box Office tweeted: "#GautamiPutraSatakarni Distributors reveal that they haven't received any communication about TaxExemptions. Will be clear in few more days. The film was sold expecting to get Exemptions in Both the Telugu States. Pre-Release Biz Update once it is clear. #GautamiPutraSatakarni."