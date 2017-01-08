Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Krish are set to hoist the Satavahana flag at Jyothi theatre in Vizag on Sunday (January 8) evening. This will be done as part of the promotion of their film Gautamiputra Satakarni (also spelled as Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPSK) set to be released on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti.

The makers of the film have made an official announcement about Satavahana Pathakotsavam, the pre-release event of Gautamiputra Satakarni. They informed that Balakrishna, Krish and Sai Korrapati will hoist the Satavahana flag at Jyothi theatre in Vizag at 5:30 pm. Later, Nandamuri fans will follow the same in around 100 cinema halls across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A post on the Twitter handle of First Frame Entertainment read: "Let's celebrate the hoisting of specially designed Satavahana flag @ 5:40pm Vizag on Jan 8th by #NandamuriBalakrishna #GautamiPutraSatakarni." Vamsi Shekar, the publicist for the film, also tweeted: "Balakrishna, @DirKrish, Sai Korrapati hoist Satavahana Flag at Jyothi Theater, Vizag on Jan 8th at 5:40 PM while Fans take lead other places."

The producers of Gautamiputra Satakarni said the flag will make an extra appeal to the audience by creating the feeling that they are in the kingdom of the Satavahanas when they go to the movie. Industry experts also said that Satavahana Pathakotsavam is a new way of promoting a movie.

Satavahana Pathakotsavam will be attended by other members of Gautamiputra Satakarni's cast and crew, reports said. Celebrities from the film industry and personalities from politics are also expected to make it to the event, which will be telecast live by some Telugu TV channels. Besides, the function will be livestreamed on official YouTube channels of First Frame Entertainment and Lahari Music.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is landmark in Balakrishna's career as it is his 100th film. The epic historical action movie throws light on the story of Gautamiputra Satakarni, an outstanding Satavahana ruler of ancient India. The promos of the film have already caught a wide attention and now all eyes are on the release of the actual film.