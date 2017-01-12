Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK), directed by Krish, hit the screens today. The movie has attracted positive reviews and high ratings from the critics.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical action thriller set in 78-110 AD. Satavahana Emperor Satakarni (Balakrishna) wants to create an empire- Bharath- by stitching together scattershot provinces. To that end, he gives two options to provincial heads: either to become a feudatory or to face off his army.

Krish has done a lot of research on the subject and his attention to the details is commendable. He made the movie entertaining without bending the facts. The story of an unsung hero is narrated in a hard-hitting way.Though the movie drags at times, it still keeps the viewers excited. The technical side of the movie is a definite plus, especially considering the fact that the movie was made on a limited budget and time.

As emperor Satakarni, Nandamuri Balakrishna has delivered a strong performance. He did not use a stunt double for action sequences and his hard work has paid off big time. His dialogue delivery is exceptional. Shreya Saran has also done justice to her role as Satakarni's wife, Vasistha Devi. She looks gorgeous as princess. Rest of the cast also did a good job, according to the critics.

123 Telugu Rating: 3.5

With Kanche, Krish created many paths and gave Telugu cinema a new direction. He continues his astonishing work by narrating a hard hitting and entertaining story of an unsung king in a thumping manner. Films like these come very rarely and icing on the cake is the presence of Balakrishna who single-handedly dominates the proceedings with his towering performance. If you ignore the lack of emotions during the second half, well-executed war scenes and grand visuals make this historical extravaganza a must watch for every Telugu film lover.

Gulte Rating: 3.5

Despite a few shortcomings and the cinematic liberties, Satakarni scores because of Balakrishna's towering performance, Burra's praiseworthy writing and Krish's directorial brilliance. It is certainly a welcome change for film buffs amid routine masala fare. It is a one of its kind of cinematic experience that cannot be missed. Go watch it.

India Glitz Rating: 3.3