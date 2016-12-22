Director Krish aka Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi is disappointed over the allegations that certain aspects in his upcoming Telugu historical action film Gautamiputra Satakarni have been copied from Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The makers recently released the trailer of Gautamiputra Satakarni, which has received superb response. The fans were impressed with the brilliant visuals and background score featured in the video and they were all praises for director Krish for getting production in minimum budget and time. But some in the media and social media alleged that few visuals are ripped-off from Bajirao Mastani.

A movie buff named Vaibhav Pattankude commented on its trailer on YouTube: "Some frames and sets are far similar as Bajirao Mastani."

Another fan named Sriram R commented: "The visuals of the film looking like the combination of bahubali and bajirao mastani."

Harshad Patil wrote: "kyu kyu wapas bajirao bana rahe ho?"

It forced an upset Krish to clarify on the speculations. "Bizarre. Really bizarre. I think it's unfortunate that someone would write such false news. Especially after the release of the trailer, where a couple of war sequences are clearly seen. How do they think it's even possible," Krish told Deccan Chronicle.

"This shows the level of ignorance. Both the stories are as different as chalk and cheese and the possibility of reusing scenes is zero. While our film has Greek soldiers, Bajirao Mastani has the Mughal army. Moreover, they are set in completely different time periods. How can we possibly pass off one as the other? We have put in a lot of hard work into the film and these kind of rumours degrade our effort. Not much information is available about the king and a lot of of research has been done. We planned well to ensure we had enough time to finish everything perfectly," he added.