Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted his verdict on the first half of director Krish's movie Gautamiputra Satakarni (also spelled as Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPS) starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his twitter handle on Wednesday morning and surprised his followers by posting his review on Gautamiputra Satakarni. The filmmaker says that he has watched half of the film, but he did not reveal where he watched it and who screened the movie for the him. However, he posted his verdict on the movie in riddled language.

The filmmaker tweeted: "Just saw 1 hour of Gautami Putra Satakarni and it's just MC x BC...I will just shut up now and let the release date speak. The MC x BC of GPSK is 150 times more lesser than the lesser more power of MS in terms of a Bahubalian measurement scale of BB2. Couldn't believe the effect of MCxBC of 1 hour of GPSK and couldn't see rest cos efx not ready but BB of BB2 is truly and sadly not 150."

Ram Gopal Varma concluded: "GPSK's Katthi is 150 times more sharper than what I dint see nd 1500 times more sharper then what I saw..Only sharps will understand this. The interval point of GPSK is 1500 times more than 150 times less of BB and 15 times more or less of MS."

Gautamiputra Satakarni is an epic historical action film, which is based on the life of a ruler of the Satavahana Empire in present-day Deccan region of India during the 2nd century CE. Besides direction, Krish aka Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi has written the screenplay and story for the movie, which is produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi, Y Rajeev Reddy and Suhasini Panguluri.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the title role - Gautamiputra Satakarni, while Shriya Saran appears as his wife, Vashishtha Devi. Hema Malini, Shiva Rajkumar, Kabir Bedi and Ravi Prakash are also essaying crucial roles in the movie, which has Chirantan Bhatt's music and V S Gnana Shekar's cinematography.