Nandamuri Balakrishna's most anticipated epic drama Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPSK), released on Thursday, January 12, has opened to tremendous response from movie-goers. The biopic, which is based on the life of Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni, who is believed to have ruled during the 2nd century AD, is the directorial venture of Krish.

Superstar Balayya's action, punch dialogues and romantic sequences are said to be the highlights of the historical movie, which also has powerful performances of Shriya Saran, Hema Malini, Shiva Rajkumar and Kabir Bedi. Stellar reports have been surfacing online about Gautamiputra Satakarni and many celebrities have also congratulated and wished the movie's team on the success.

SS Rajamouli, the National Film Award winning director of the magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning, is all praise for the Balakrishna-starrer. The filmmaker, who watched the first day show of the GPSK, has shared good words about the film via his social media pages. Rajamouli, who is currently busy with the sequel of Baahubali, also wonders how the team of GPSK made the epic movie in just 79 days.

"Saaho Basavatarakarama Putra BALAKRISHNA!!! I salute you sir for your portrayal of Satakarni that will make Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao garu proud. He will shower his blessings from above. Anjana Putra Krish, the blessings of 12 crore Telugus across the globe will be with you. How in the heavens could you make this epic in 79days? Unbelievable.. I have got a lot lot to learn from you.. Sai Madhav garu, your pen is Satakarni's sword. Excellent camera work and extraordinary production values make Satakarni a proud Telugu film to remember for a long time."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also appreciated director Krish and Balayya for coming up with an original content for the superstar's 100th movie.

Hey @DirKrish Am supremely thrilled to hear my judgement went so right ..Congrats on the roaring talk of #GPSK ..100 Cheers to u nd Balayya. Salute to @DirKrish n Balayya for pushing telugu cinema pride to skies with original content instead of bringing down with borrowed content. Balayya in his 100th film only seems to have become 150 times more Mega advanced in terms of great cinema #GPSK. What Bahubali started GPSK is taking telugu cinema way more forward and even now if Mega people don't realise they might become Mini

Even producer Ram Achanta has reviewed the epic drama as a spectacular landmark movie.