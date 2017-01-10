Director Krish, who is waiting for the release of Gautamiputra Satakarni, has been flooded with offers. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that Krish has been signed by four Mumbai-based companies.

Krish | Gautamiputra Satakarni

According to Ram Gopal Varma, the makers of Gautamiputra Satakarni held its screening for a leading corporate company, which has bought its national and international rights for a hefty price. The filmmaker tweeted on January 8: "A very big corporate company saw GPSK whole film in Mumbai and are buying both national and international rights for a whopping price."

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma also confirmed that Krish has signed four projects, which will feature leading Bollywood stars in the lead roles. The director tweeted: "Just with one single show in Mumbai of GPSK @DirKrish has been signed by 4 companies in Mumbai ..Hey krish I am jealous."

Ram Gopal Varma added: "Hey @DirKrish after show of GPSK of 4 u signed I know one is with AK but I also heard from reliable source one is with SK ..can u confirm? Hey @DirKrish I know they all saw GPSK and I also for sure know Ak is confirmed but can u confirm about SK?"

Krish has already made his debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's 2015 Hindi film Gabbar is Back, which became a hit at the box office. However, the director, who is not so active on his Twitter account, has not replied to Ram Gopal Varma. He has not spoken about his upcoming projects in any of the interviews during the promotion of Gautamiputra Satakarni.

However, director Krish considers Gautamiputra Satakarni his magnum opus and has pinned lot of hopes on the movie. The promos of the movie show that he has got a brilliant output in the movie within limited budget and time. The film is expected to become a big hit at the box office and get a big break for the director.