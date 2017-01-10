Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gauthami Putra Satakarni/GPSK), which is to be released on January 12, will make record-breaking collection at the box office and become the biggest opener for Balakrishna and Krish.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has been creating ripples for several good reasons for quite some time now. Two main reasons for its huge hype are that it is the 100th movie of Nandamuri Balakrishna and it is an epic, historical movie about a ruler of the Satavahana Empire. Its promos have also generated a lot of craze for the movie. Its huge hype made its theatrical sell record price for the actor and director.

The global theatrical rights of Gautamiputra Satakarni have been sold for a whopping price of Rs 46.80 crore. The distributors have made grand plans for the release of the film, which is expected to grace over 1,000 screens around the world. The theatres owners have already opened the ticket booking and the movie has registered decent amount of advance booking for its opening day.

Considering its hype, screen count and advance booking, Gautamiputra Satakarni is likely to collect Rs 15 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. The movie has been made tax-free in Andhra Pradesh, where its expected to gross over Rs 10 crore on its opening day. The exemption of 15 percent tax would help the movie fetch decent share for its distributors.

Legend and Kanche have collected Rs 10.50 crore gross (distributors' share Rs 8 crore) Rs 4.25 crore gross (distributors' share Rs 2.51 crore), respectively, at the worldwide box office on the first day. They are the biggest openers for Balakrishna and Krish. Now, Gautamiputra Satakarni will definitely beat both these records and become the biggest opener for both the actor and director.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has been produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Y Rajeev Reddy under the banner First Frame Entertainment. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shriya Saran are playing the lead roles, while Hema Malini, Shiva Rajkumar and Kabir Bedi appear in the important roles in the movie, which has Chirantan Bhatt's music and VS Gnana Shekar's cinematography.