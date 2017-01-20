Director Krish's Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected over Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office in its eight-day extended first week. The film has become the highest grossing film for Balakrishna.

Riding on huge hype, the Krish directed movie was released in over 1,000 screens across the globe on January 12. Gautamiputra Satakarni was premiered in the US on Wednesday and garnered superb response in the country. Its screening began in the wee hours of Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and the movie got good response everywhere.

Gautamiputra Satakarni collected $363,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows and Rs 18.35 crore at the worldwide box office in its first day. The film shattered the first day records of Balakrishna and director Krish' previous releases and became the biggest opener for them.

Having garnered positive talk, the Balakrishna starrer went from strength to strength on the following days and made record business everywhere. Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected Rs 43.50 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 6.5 crore in Karnataka and Rs 11 crore in the US in eight days.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected approximately Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office in the eight-day extended first week. The film was made on the whopping budget of Rs 45 crore and its global theatrical rights were sold for Rs 46.80 crore. The movie is estimated to have returned Rs 43.06 crore for its distributors.

Here are details of distribution rights and earnings of Gautamiputra Satakarni around the world. All the figures are in Rs crore. These are ballpark figures.