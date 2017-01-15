Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) has continued its dream run at the worldwide box office on Saturday. Its 3-day gross collection has now inched closer to Rs 50 crore mark in the global market.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer was released in over 1,000 screens across globe on January 12 and received good opening everywhere. Gautamiputra Satakarni collected Rs 18.55 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film earned Rs 12.75 crore for its distributors on its opening day and became the biggest opener for Balakrishna and director Krish.

The Krish-directed epic historical movie received positive talk from both critics and audience and the word of mouth helped it to go on strength to strength on Friday and Saturday. Gautamiputra Satakarni grossed Rs 24.90 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 4 crore in Karnataka, Rs 5.89 crore in the US and 2.50 in other parts of the globe in three days.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected approximately Rs 37.29 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. The movie, which is made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, fetched Rs 46.80 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The film has earned Rs 26.80 crore for its distributors in three days and it recovered over 57 percent of their investments.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has been made tax free in Andhra Pradesh and Telangna and the expemption of 15 percent entertainment has boosted its collection in these two states. The film has beaten the lifetime earnings of the AP/T distributors of Dictator, which earned Rs 19.30 crore. Here are the day-wise shares of its AP/T distributors of GPSK. All the figures are in Rs crore. These are ballpark figures.