Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in its second weekend and has taken its collection beyond the mark of Rs 75 crore in 11 days.

Having received brilliant opening, Gautamiputra Satakarni collected approximately Rs 65 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. Since there were no new releases, the movie was expected to continue its dream run in its second week. As predicted, the movie fared well at the ticket counters everywhere. When compared to its opening weekend collection, the film witnessed over 70 percent dip.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 11 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Its 11-day global total has now reached Rs 76 crore gross. The movie has earned Rs 6.87 crore for its global distributors, whose total share is estimated to have reached Rs 49.93 crore. The film is set to cross Rs 50 crore mark on its 12th day.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore, Gautamiputra Satakarni has fetched Rs 46.80 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie has not only recovered 100 percent of the investments of the distributors, but also earned them some amount of profit to them in 11 days.

Here are the details of distribution rights and earnings of Gautamiputra Satakarni around the world. All the figures are in Rs crore. These are ballpark figures.